JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.94

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.94 and last traded at $41.93, with a volume of 17314 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.80.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6,285.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

