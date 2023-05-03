Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Sells $188,312.50 in Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $188,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 943,996 shares in the company, valued at $28,442,599.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rami Rahim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $182,125.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $195,500.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $195,687.50.

On Friday, February 3rd, Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $192,437.50.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,178,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,816,017. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,825,465 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,014,120,000 after purchasing an additional 338,839 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,561,492 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $380,346,000 after purchasing an additional 93,536 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,427,573 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,488,000 after acquiring an additional 649,160 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,392,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,886,000 after acquiring an additional 106,609 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,719,498 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,755,000 after acquiring an additional 344,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.87.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

