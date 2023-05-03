Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Director Sells $27,216.00 in Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $27,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Anne Delsanto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $30,735.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $27,675.00.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNPR traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.94. 4,178,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,816,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.95 and its 200 day moving average is $31.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $34.53.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 57.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Juniper Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $4,276,000. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 308,345 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after purchasing an additional 86,493 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 65,987 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 309.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 22,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

Featured Stories

