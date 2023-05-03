KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Short Interest Update

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,130,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the March 31st total of 29,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of NYSE BEKE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,202,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,258,921. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average is $16.44. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of -1.10. KE has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $21.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEKE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of KE by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,275,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,589,000 after purchasing an additional 14,505,095 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,105,000. Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in shares of KE by 681.9% during the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 9,653,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,419,143 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of KE by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,117,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of KE by 232.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,008,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597,610 shares in the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BEKE shares. TheStreet cut shares of KE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of KE from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of KE in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.82.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

