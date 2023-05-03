Kennametal Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th.

Kennametal has a payout ratio of 46.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kennametal to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.1%.

Shares of KMT stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $27.53. 241,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,470. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.88. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.42.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $536.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Kennametal by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 10.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Kennametal by 12.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Kennametal in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter.

KMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kennametal from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Kennametal from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kennametal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

