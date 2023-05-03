KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC cut its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 545,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,265,758 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $9,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 955,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after buying an additional 558,345 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 25,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 392,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 30,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp stock opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $20.34.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Victor B. Alexander purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $100,555.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 117,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,428.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $106,772.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,700 shares of company stock valued at $149,907. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.55.

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

