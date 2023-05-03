KickToken One Day Trading Volume Hits $755.31 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded up 15% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Over the last week, KickToken has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar. One KickToken token can now be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. KickToken has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and $755.31 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007018 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00026363 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019396 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00017958 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001095 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,070.02 or 0.99955499 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000103 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,994,197 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,996,355.92382257. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00900088 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $69.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

