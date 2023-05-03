Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Short Interest Update

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 399,700 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the March 31st total of 380,400 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on KFS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Get Kingsway Financial Services alerts:

Kingsway Financial Services Stock Performance

KFS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average is $8.09. Kingsway Financial Services has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $10.60. The firm has a market cap of $220.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of -0.31.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsway Financial Services

In related news, Director Gregory Paul Hannon purchased 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $197,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $264,320. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Gregory Paul Hannon acquired 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $197,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Joseph Stilwell sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $586,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 659,454 shares in the company, valued at $5,954,869.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 23,697 shares of company stock worth $212,136. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFS. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Kingsway Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 708.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 48.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.