Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the March 31st total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kiromic BioPharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.36% of Kiromic BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Kiromic BioPharma Price Performance

Kiromic BioPharma stock traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.22. 4,988,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,001. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.84. Kiromic BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.16.

Kiromic BioPharma Company Profile

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, an artificial intelligence driven allogeneic cell therapy company, engages in developing the multi-indication allogeneic T cell therapies that exploits the natural potency of the Gamma Delta T cell to target solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; and ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1.

