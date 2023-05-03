Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,634,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 224,022 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 3.03% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $139,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $20.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.71, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.93. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $23.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,371.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

