KLA Co. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $4.90 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for KLA in a report released on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $4.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.51. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $468.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for KLA’s current full-year earnings is $24.78 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KLA’s Q1 2024 earnings at $4.88 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.25 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $5.37 EPS.

KLAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.26.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $378.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.38. KLA has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $429.46.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.13 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,425 shares of company stock worth $6,763,348. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.21%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

