Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 137.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,381 shares during the quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in CAE were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in shares of CAE by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 15,077,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,939 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CAE by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,006,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,398,000 after purchasing an additional 300,523 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CAE by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,737,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,946,000 after acquiring an additional 706,627 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CAE by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,255,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $215,308,000 after acquiring an additional 834,889 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of CAE by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,344,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $111,428,000 after acquiring an additional 143,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE Stock Performance

Shares of CAE stock opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. CAE Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $27.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. CAE had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $751.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.09 million. Equities analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Desjardins upped their price objective on CAE from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on CAE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

CAE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.