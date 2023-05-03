Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,301 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts makes up approximately 1.8% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 272.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,609,257 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $186,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,415 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 471.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,064 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $73,131,000 after purchasing an additional 476,864 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 535,842 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $62,005,000 after purchasing an additional 362,954 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,171,991 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $134,975,000 after purchasing an additional 304,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 436.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 356,146 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $41,210,000 after purchasing an additional 289,721 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $96,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,925.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $96,112.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,925.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $180,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,147.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,621,722. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EA opened at $126.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.43. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $142.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

EA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.30.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

