Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Masimo by 2.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 24.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 11,543 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Masimo by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,501 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Masimo by 1,011.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Masimo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,050,000 after acquiring an additional 71,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MASI opened at $183.34 on Wednesday. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $108.89 and a one year high of $198.00. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.76.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.49 million. Masimo had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Masimo from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research increased their target price on Masimo from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Masimo in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.63.

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

