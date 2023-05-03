Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies makes up about 1.5% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in A. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,401,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $538,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $40,261,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE A opened at $134.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.43 and a 200-day moving average of $144.76. The company has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $160.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, January 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

