Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Invests $936,000 in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000. Roper Technologies accounts for approximately 1.2% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP opened at $460.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $466.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $434.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.31.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.77 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.683 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $476.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $528.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.08.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

