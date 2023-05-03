Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Sells 308 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC trimmed its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ON. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 252,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,727,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3,565.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,992,000 after buying an additional 468,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,043,000. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,312 shares in the company, valued at $46,361,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 601,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,361,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,101,400. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ON shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.58.

NASDAQ ON opened at $79.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $87.55. The firm has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.75.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

