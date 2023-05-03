Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Sells 385 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth $72,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 1,500.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $94.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.73 and a 200-day moving average of $100.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 91.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.16 and a 12 month high of $133.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.07). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CIGI shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. It offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, Investment Management, and Corporate.

