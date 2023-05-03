Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Sells 865 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lessened its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,300.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 87.6% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 48.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Spotify Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.13.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $136.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.87 and its 200-day moving average is $103.55. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $145.88.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

