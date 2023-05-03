Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Takes Position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,610 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of FARO Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FARO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,324,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in FARO Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $4,655,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 410,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,276,000 after purchasing an additional 166,756 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 341,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 106,998 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 641,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,790,000 after purchasing an additional 102,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

FARO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of FARO stock opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average is $28.12. The stock has a market cap of $470.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.31. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $39.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FARO Technologies ( NASDAQ:FARO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $103.86 million during the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and support of three-dimensional imaging and software solutions. It operates through the United States and Canada, Americas-Other, Germany, EMEA-Other, Japan, China, and Asia-Other segments. The company was founded by Gregory A.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.