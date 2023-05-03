Komodo (KMD) Price Reaches $0.33 on Top Exchanges

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Komodo has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $44.66 million and $9.52 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00127226 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00048372 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00032871 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001120 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000860 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000163 BTC.
Komodo Coin Profile
Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.
Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”
Buying and Selling Komodo
