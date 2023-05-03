Konnect Self Reported Market Cap Hits $835.59 Million (KCT)

Konnect (KCT) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. In the last seven days, Konnect has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Konnect token can currently be purchased for $0.0595 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular exchanges. Konnect has a total market cap of $835.59 million and approximately $95,432.07 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Konnect Token Profile

Konnect’s launch date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Konnect is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konnect should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Konnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

