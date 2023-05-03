Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Short Interest Down 5.4% in April

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 745,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 787,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 484,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KOPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Kopin from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kopin in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Kopin Stock Down 0.0 %

KOPN stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.99. 66,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,470. The firm has a market cap of $110.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.47. Kopin has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kopin

Kopin ( NASDAQ:KOPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Kopin had a negative net margin of 36.04% and a negative return on equity of 55.12%. The business had revenue of $12.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kopin will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOPN. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Kopin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin during the first quarter worth $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Kopin by 74.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Kopin by 167.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 21,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kopin by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

Featured Articles

