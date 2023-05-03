Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Short Interest Update

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,700 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the March 31st total of 320,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Institutional Trading of Koppers
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Koppers by 50.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Koppers by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Koppers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Koppers by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have commented on KOP. Barrington Research upped their price target on Koppers to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.
Koppers Stock Performance
Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Koppers had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $482.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Koppers will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.
Koppers Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.05%.
About Koppers
Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.
See Also
