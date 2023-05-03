Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.83-$2.91 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.72. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,761,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,522,734. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.83 and a 200 day moving average of $39.22. The stock has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.77%.

KHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

