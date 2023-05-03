KuCoin Token Market Capitalization Achieves $763.70 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One KuCoin Token token can currently be bought for approximately $7.88 or 0.00027087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Token has a market cap of $763.70 million and $1.39 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KuCoin Token Token Profile

KuCoin Token’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 144,474,735 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,974,735 tokens. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom. KuCoin Token’s official website is www.kucoin.com.

KuCoin Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KuCoin Token (KCS) is a cryptocurrency created by the KuCoin exchange that provides its holders with various benefits such as discounted trading fees, rewards from promotional activities, and dividends from trading fees generated by the platform. Additionally, KCS holders can participate in the KuCoin Community Chain (KCC) ecological plan, a decentralized blockchain network that aims to promote the development of the KuCoin economy.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

