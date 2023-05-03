Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Stock Price Up 7%

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) rose 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.42 and last traded at $10.42. Approximately 298,043 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 635,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

KURA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.09. The company has a current ratio of 18.56, a quick ratio of 18.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.09. On average, analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 47.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 11,227 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 38.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,070,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,217,000 after acquiring an additional 296,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,330,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,553,000 after acquiring an additional 56,638 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology during the first quarter worth about $180,000.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

