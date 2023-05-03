KVH Industries (KVHI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. KVH Industries has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $36.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. KVH Industries had a net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%.

Shares of NASDAQ KVHI opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $197.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.59. KVH Industries has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.43.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,857,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,987,000 after purchasing an additional 27,350 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,029,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,518,000 after acquiring an additional 22,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 154,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 64,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 5.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KVHI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of KVH Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The Mobile Connectivity segment consists of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

