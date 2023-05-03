KVH Industries (KVHI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. KVH Industries has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.
KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $36.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. KVH Industries had a net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%.
KVH Industries Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ KVHI opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $197.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.59. KVH Industries has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.43.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KVHI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of KVH Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Friday, March 17th.
KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The Mobile Connectivity segment consists of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.
