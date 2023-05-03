Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 330.60% and a negative return on equity of 33.84%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, analysts expect Kymera Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KYMR opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.45.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KYMR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $42,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,608. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 686,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,041,000 after buying an additional 155,476 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 6,981 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,419,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,698,000 after acquiring an additional 21,544 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 266.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,060,000 after acquiring an additional 172,839 shares during the period.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

