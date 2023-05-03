La-Z-Boy Incorporated to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:LZB)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1815 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

La-Z-Boy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. La-Z-Boy has a payout ratio of 24.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect La-Z-Boy to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

Shares of LZB traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.65. The stock had a trading volume of 290,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,518. La-Z-Boy has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $33.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $572.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. La-Z-Boy’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,055,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,109,000 after buying an additional 70,057 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,446,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,513,000 after buying an additional 32,185 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,678,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,308,000 after buying an additional 30,418 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,408,000 after buying an additional 17,999 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,242,000 after buying an additional 22,078 shares during the period. 96.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LZB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on La-Z-Boy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.