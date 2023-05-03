L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.18

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.18 and last traded at $35.79, with a volume of 137120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.72.

L’Air Liquide Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.51.

Institutional Trading of L’Air Liquide

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIQUY. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in L’Air Liquide during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in L’Air Liquide by 4.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in L’Air Liquide by 44.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide in the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 26,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 10,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About L’Air Liquide

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

