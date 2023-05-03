Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Shares Sold by Salzhauer Michael

Salzhauer Michael decreased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96,216 shares during the quarter. Lakeland Bancorp comprises about 0.9% of Salzhauer Michael’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Salzhauer Michael owned approximately 0.13% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 90,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 56,973 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,521,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,798,000 after acquiring an additional 476,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,678,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,897,000 after purchasing an additional 128,413 shares during the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LBAI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Lakeland Bancorp from $22.50 to $20.80 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Performance

Lakeland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Shares of LBAI stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.98. The stock had a trading volume of 111,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.82. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $20.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average is $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brian Gragnolati purchased 4,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $74,688.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,681.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James E. Hanson II purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $26,698.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,964.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian Gragnolati purchased 4,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $74,688.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,681.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

