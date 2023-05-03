Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Lakeland Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Lakeland Industries stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,021. The company has a market capitalization of $87.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.68. Lakeland Industries has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $18.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeland Industries

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAKE. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Industries by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 13,930 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lakeland Industries by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after buying an additional 18,661 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Industries by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,836,000 after buying an additional 77,150 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Lakeland Industries

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Lakeland Industries from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lakeland Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. It operates through the Domestic and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire-retardant rated rainwear, and fire-retardant protective clothing.

