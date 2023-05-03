Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stock Position Decreased by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,155 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Lamb Weston worth $19,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $1,968,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,699,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,627. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.59 and a 12 month high of $113.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.40.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

