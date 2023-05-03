Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stock Position Reduced by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 44,730 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Lamb Weston worth $12,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at $515,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth about $521,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth about $660,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on LW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Shares of LW stock traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $112.18. The company had a trading volume of 206,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.59 and a one year high of $113.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.01 and its 200 day moving average is $95.28.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.95%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

