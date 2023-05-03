Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Lattice Semiconductor updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 2.5 %

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $83.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.54. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $43.41 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.38 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of research firms recently commented on LSCC. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 2,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $183,397.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,322.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $850,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,974.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 2,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $183,397.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,322.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,249 shares of company stock valued at $10,277,346. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 13,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

