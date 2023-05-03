Laureate Education (LAUR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Laureate Education has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Laureate Education had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.29 million. On average, analysts expect Laureate Education to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. Laureate Education has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.02.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAUR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 188.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 149,288 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 13,226 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 22,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,298,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,487,000 after purchasing an additional 512,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the Mexico segment and Peru segment. The Mexico and Peru segments include the operation and management of universities. The company was founded by Douglas L.

