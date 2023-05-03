Laureate Education (LAUR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Laureate Education has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Laureate Education had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.29 million. On average, analysts expect Laureate Education to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Laureate Education Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LAUR opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. Laureate Education has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.02.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.
Laureate Education Company Profile
Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the Mexico segment and Peru segment. The Mexico and Peru segments include the operation and management of universities. The company was founded by Douglas L.
