Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Short Interest Down 9.6% in April

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the March 31st total of 83,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $255,000.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Performance

LGI opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.05. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.07 and a 52-week high of $18.10.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.0934 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

