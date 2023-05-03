Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY) Short Interest Down 7.0% in April

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the March 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leafly

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leafly by 475.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 172,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 142,680 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leafly during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leafly during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in shares of Leafly by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leafly during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. 16.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leafly Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LFLY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.31. 70,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,503. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.28. Leafly has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $11.45.

Leafly Company Profile

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

