Leagold Mining (TSE:LMC) Shares Down 13.3%

Leagold Mining Corp (TSE:LMC – Get Rating) shares dropped 13.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.22 and last traded at C$2.60. Approximately 2,146,973 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 209% from the average daily volume of 694,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.00.

Leagold Mining Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$740.70 million and a P/E ratio of -10.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14.

About Leagold Mining

(Get Rating)

Leagold Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition of gold mining properties and other development projects in Latin America. It holds interest in the Los Filos Mine located in Guerrero State, Mexico. The company was formerly known as HTI Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Leagold Mining Corporation in August 2016.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leagold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leagold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.