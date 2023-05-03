Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.40-6.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.7-15.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.00 billion.

Leidos Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:LDOS traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,052,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,637. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.99 and its 200 day moving average is $99.08. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). Leidos had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Leidos from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Leidos from $116.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Leidos from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 548.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 45.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

