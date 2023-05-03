Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Leju Stock Performance
NYSE LEJU opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42. Leju has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $9.84.
Leju Company Profile
