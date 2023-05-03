LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.30-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.10 million-$49.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $44.94 million. LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.14-$1.28 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, April 9th. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $54.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.99. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $56.38.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $47.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.54 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.22%.

Insider Activity at LeMaitre Vascular

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 6,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $326,729.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,113.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Amundi grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 380.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

Further Reading

