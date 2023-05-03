LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.30-0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.1-49.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $44.94 million. LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.15-1.28 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on LMAT. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barrington Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, April 9th.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Up 15.2 %

Shares of LMAT traded up $8.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.09. 524,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.99. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $63.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.48.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $47.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.54 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 60.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 6,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $326,729.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,113.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

Featured Stories

