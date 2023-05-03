LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Northland Securities

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Northland Securities from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TREE. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $36.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of LendingTree in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on LendingTree in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of LendingTree from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.11.

TREE stock opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. LendingTree has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $84.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.37. The firm has a market cap of $224.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.90.

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $202.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.13 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 14.55% and a negative net margin of 19.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingTree will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 14.6% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 1,485.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment refers to purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

