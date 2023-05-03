LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Short Interest Update

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the March 31st total of 3,160,000 shares. Currently, 16.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 215,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.8 days.

Insider Activity at LGI Homes

In related news, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 13,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total value of $1,456,240.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,165.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 38,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $4,005,757.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,239,044.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 13,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total value of $1,456,240.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,165.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,210 shares of company stock worth $8,999,462 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LGI Homes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 8.5% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the third quarter valued at about $797,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 16.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in LGI Homes by 105.8% in the third quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 78,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 40,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LGI Homes Trading Down 2.9 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LGIH. Wedbush lowered their target price on LGI Homes from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on LGI Homes from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research cut shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.20.

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $115.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.91. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $126.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 8.17 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on the residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Further Reading

