Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Holdings Trimmed by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTH. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Life Time Group by 1,238.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 363,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 336,382 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,506,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,935,000 after buying an additional 254,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,839,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,680,000 after buying an additional 253,448 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $914,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 688,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,008,000 after buying an additional 75,679 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Shares of LTH stock opened at $20.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average of $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.22 and a beta of 1.67.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $472.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.52 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 0.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

