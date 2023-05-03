Lightbridge (LTBR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.

Lightbridge Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Lightbridge stock opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.32. Lightbridge has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $8.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lightbridge by 68.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 34,106 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lightbridge by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,371 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lightbridge by 72.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lightbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lightbridge by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,609 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Lightbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Lightbridge Company Profile

Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel technology. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

