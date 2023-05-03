Lightbridge (LTBR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.
Lightbridge Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of Lightbridge stock opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.32. Lightbridge has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $8.10.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Lightbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Lightbridge Company Profile
Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel technology. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.
