Limbach (LMB) to Release Earnings on Monday

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect Limbach to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Limbach has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $143.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.00 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 1.37%. On average, analysts expect Limbach to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Limbach Price Performance

LMB opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $181.46 million, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09. Limbach has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $18.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Limbach

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their price target on Limbach from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Limbach in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Limbach by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Limbach by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. 36.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning, plumbing, electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits, and equipment upgrades.

