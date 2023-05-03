Lincoln National Corp Acquires 343,442 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Get Rating) by 145.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 580,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,442 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $18,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth approximately $483,000. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of BATS PJAN traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,864 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.25. The firm has a market cap of $680.71 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

